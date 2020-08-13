Pompeo says he warned Lavrov against offering bounties for U.S. soldiers – Panorama

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Wednesday stated he warned his Russian equivalent Sergei Lavrov that there would be “an enormous price to pay” if Moscow is offering bounties to eliminate U.S. soldiers or other Western soldiers in Afghanistan, Reuters reported.

The New York Times in June reported that a Russian military intelligence system covertly provided bounties to Taliban- connected militants for eliminating union forces in Afghanistan– consisting of American soldiers, pointing out U.S. intelligence authorities.

President Donald Trump stated he was not informed about the details due to the fact that numerous U.S. intelligence authorities questioned its accuracy, although numerous U.S. and European sources opposed his remarks.

In an interview with Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty, Pompeo decreased to state whether he thought the intelligence was trustworthy or if he idea Trump need to have been informed, however stated Washington would not bear with such habits.

“If the Russians are offering money to kill Americans, or for that matter other Westerns as well, there will be an enormous price to pay. That’s what I shared with foreign minister Lavrov,” Pompeo stated in the interview, performed throughout his main check out to the Czech Republic.

” I understand our armed force has actually spoken to their senior leaders too. We will not brook …