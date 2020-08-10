Pompeo says after Lai arrest, unlikely that China will rethink Hong Kong stance By Reuters

©Reuters U.S. Secretary of State Pompeo participates in a press conference in Washington



By Daphne Psaledakis and Humeyra Pamuk

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Monday knocked China for the arrest of Hong Kong media magnate Jimmy Lai, who he stated was a “patriot,” and stated the relocation showed that Beijing is unlikely to alter its position on the monetary center.

Pompeo informed the Conservative Political Action Conference that the United States would do something about it to make sure that Washington dealt with Hong Kong as an extension of China after Beijing passed its brand-new nationwide security legislation in June, triggering Washington to end the area’s unique status.

“I’m not optimistic given what we saw this morning … that they’re going to change what they’re doing,” Pompeo stated.

“But what we can be sure, and President Trump has said, is that to the extent the Chinese Communist Party treats Hong Kong as just another communist-run city, the United States will do the same,” he included.

Pompeo stated that Lai, who on Monday ended up being the highest-profile individual apprehended under a brand-new nationwide security law, was a “patriot” who desired absolutely nothing more than standard liberties for individuals of Hong Kong.

Lai’s arrest comes in the middle of Beijing’s crackdown versus …