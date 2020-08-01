Pompeo sanctions China over human rights abuses against the Uyghurs, calling it the ‘stain of the century’

“The Trump Administration has led the world’s effort to impose tangible costs on the PRC’s continuous campaign of repression, mass arbitrary detention, intrusive surveillance, forced labor, forced population control, involuntary collection of biometric data, and genetic analyses targeted at these groups,” he included.

The U.S. Department of the Treasury’s Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) designated Xinjiang Production and Construction Corps (XPCC) a paramilitary company for the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) and a wrongdoer of human rights abuses.

The Treasury Department likewise placed sanctions on Sun Jinlong, a previous Political Commissar of the XPCC, and Peng Jiarui, the Deputy Party Secretary and Commander of the XPCC, for their participation in the reported abuses.

“As previously stated, the United States is committed to using the full breadth of its financial powers to hold human rights abusers accountable in Xinjiang and across the world,” Treasury Secretary Steven T. Mnuchin stated Friday.

The U.S. has actually put numerous sanctions of Chinese authorities and entities amidst reports of human rights abuses.

On July 9, Chen Quanguo, the First Political Commissar of the XPCC, was put under classification by the U.S.

"Following his arrival in the region, Chen Quanguo began implementing a comprehensive surveillance, detention, and indoctrination program in Xinjiang, targeting Uyghurs and members of other ethnic minorities," Pompeo stated in a declaration Friday.

Several American federal government firms alerted business against “reputational, economic, and legal risk” of operating in the Xinjiang area since of the reports of required labor.

The Department of Commerce put sanctions on 9 Chinese entities with presumed relations to human rights abuses in Xinjiang.

China has actually stated that Pompeo’s difficult position against human rights abuses is absolutely nothing more than a diversion from the COVID-19 public health crisis unfolding in the U.S. throughout an election year.

“Pompeo’s remarks are a patchwork of political lies against China that disregard facts and distort truth,” Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Wang Wenbin stated throughout a press conference Friday.

“However, they are doomed to fail because the world won’t buy what they are selling; peace-loving people won’t allow it; and the Chinese people won’t be intimidated,” Webin included without ever particularly pointing out the Uyghurs.

The U.S. is not alone in condemning the actions being taken against the Uyghurs.

The U.K. Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab implicated China of “gross and outright” acts previously this month and parliament is expected to discuss sanctions.