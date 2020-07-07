Pompeo responds to Susan Rice slam: ‘She has a history of going on Sunday shows and lying’

“This is not the time to be handing Putin an olive branch. We have a president who is doing our arch-adversaries bidding it would seem, and he is surrounded by sycophants and weaklings who aren’t doing their jobs, who don’t have the confidence in themselves and in the mission that they are there to carry out — to bring the president the tough messages he needs to hear,” said Rice, who some political observers see as a potential running mate for Joe Biden.

SUSAN RICE SLAMS TRUMP OVER RUSSIAN BOUNTIES

Pompeo said it was shocking to hear Rice speak that way.

“She has a history of going on Sunday shows and lying. You’ll remember in 2012, she went on five Sunday shows [after] Ambassador Chris Stevens, Sean Smith, Glenn Doherty and Tyrone Woods had all perished under her administration’s watch in Benghazi, Libya, she made up a story about a video and a protest when she knew full well it was a terror attack,” that he said.

“She did so because it was politically convenient to say that — and it’s the worst kind of behavior from a national security leader and as for her comments about Russia, it was on the Obama watch, under the Susan Rice watch, under Vice President Biden’s watch that Ukraine had one-fifth of its real estate taken by Vladimir Putin with virtually no response.”

Pompeo was referring to the Kremlin’s 2014 annexation of Crimea, a part of Ukraine that borders Russia but was once part of the former Soviet Union.

“It was under her watch that Syria was handed over to the Russians as a result of a ‘red line’ that Obama had drawn in the sand within refused to enforce.”

He added that, in regards to defending and honoring American troops, Trump is far and away the higher leader compared to Rice, Biden and President Obama.

“It was her administration that was underwriting the Iranian regime while it was killing American soldiers in the Middle East. That was an administration the didn’t care about our Soldiers, Sailors, Airmen, and Marines and certainly didn’t act in a way that was securing America’s national interest,” he said.