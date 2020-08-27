Pompeo meets Oman’s Sultan on last leg of Mideast tour – Middle East Monitor

United States Secretary of State Mike Pompeo fulfilled the Sultan of Oman on Thursday as part of a Middle East tour following a US-brokered offer on normalising relations in between Israel and the United Arab Emirates.

In a conference with Sultan Haitham bin Tariq al-Said, Pompeo stated on Twitter he went over “the importance of building regional peace, stability, and prosperity through a united Gulf Cooperation Council”.

Sultan Haitham took power in January after Sultan Qaboos bin Said passed away after a half-century at the helm of the Gulf nation.

In an unstable area, Oman has actually kept its neutrality. It has actually kept friendly relations with a variety of local stars, consisting of arch-foes the United States and Iran– for whom Oman has actually served as a go-between.

Last week Oman’s foreign affairs portfolio was provided to Badr al-Busaidi Previously the title of the foreign minister had actually been held by the Sultan, and Yousuf bin Alawi had actually been the longstanding minister accountable for foreign affairs.

Israel’s intelligence minister stated a couple of days after the UAE-Israel accord was revealed on August 13 that Bahrain and Oman might be the next Gulf Arab nations to formalise ties with the nation.

In 2018 Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu checked out Oman and talked about peace …