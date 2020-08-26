Pompeo made series of false claims on Trump’s foreign policy in RNC speech

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo controversially provided a speech on the 2nd night of the Republican National Convention while on a taxpayer-funded diplomatic journey to Israel.

Pompeo’s remarks broke from procedure, as secretaries of state do not generally resolve political conventions and are suggested to prevent interesting in domestic politics while abroad.

Democrats, principles guard dogs, and diplomats excoriated Pompeo’s unmatched speech.

Much of what Pompeo stated on Tuesday was at chances with truth, as he consistently decorated what Trump has actually achieved in termsof foreign policy

Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo provided pre-taped remarks from Jerusalem on the 2nd night of the Republican National Convention, breaking a longstanding precedent and dealing with allegations of breaking the law in the procedure.

Though Pompeo released an alerting to United States diplomats simply last month versus ending up being included in the “political process,” America’s leading diplomat apparently broke from his own assistance and backed President Donald Trump for a 2nd term on Tuesday.

“President Trump understands what my great fellow Kansan, President Eisenhower said: ‘For all that we cherish and justly desire for ourselves or for our children, the securing of peace is the first requisite,'” Pompeo stated in his speech.

“Delivering on this task to keep us safe and our flexibilities undamaged, this president has actually led strong efforts in almost …