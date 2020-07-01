Pompeo: Hong Kong will be another ‘communist-run city’ under China’s strict control

Thousands protested the brand new security laws that went into full effect over night Tuesday. Over 300 individuals were arrested Wednesday, with nine demonstrators specifically arrested for reportedly violating the new laws.

The security laws, which have been over and over condemned by the United States, Taiwan and several European countries, criminalizes secession, subversion, terrorism and collusion with foreign forces with sentences facing around life in prison.

The freedom to protest and freedom of speech have been restricted by the brand new laws, as any anti-Chinese government sentiments are now punishable by law.

Pompeo also warned Americans that Article 38 of the new security law says that “offenses committed outside of Hong Kong by non-residents of Hong Kong,” are also now punishable by the law.

Demonstrators carrying flags that read “Hong Kong Independence” were the type of arrested Wednesday, and anybody heard chanting slogans concerning Hong Kong independence may possibly also be arrested, according to the Hong Kong Police Force twitter.

“Today, the United States Department of State, along with Treasury, Commerce, and DHS, are issuing a business advisory to companies with supply chain links to entities complicit in forced labor and other human rights abuses in Xinjiang and throughout China,” Pompeo said.

The U.S. has already issued visa restrictions on any officials considered to be accountable for Hong Kong oppression, and the U.S. is finished all exports of “defense equipment and dual-use technology.”

U.S. Federal Communications Commission (FCC) Chairman Ajit Pai designated the Chinese telecommunications equipment businesses Huawei and ZTE as national security risks.

Pompeo said that the U.S. will continue dancing to end Hong Kong’s special status – a policy that recognized the separation of Hong Kong from China. Hong Kong enjoyed certain trade deals such as lower tariffs and various customs and immigration processes, which China did not take advantage of.

The United States has officially recognized the separation of Hong Kong from mainland China since 1992 once they signed the United States-Hong Kong Policy Act. The act was further amended in 2019 by U.S. lawmakers apprehensive of China’s growing efforts to achieve security control in the semi-autonomous territory.

Hong Kong had relative autonomy from China due to the Sino-British Joint Declaration, which granted the city sovereignty after the British released Hong Kong from imperial rule in 1997.

Pompeo also addressed atrocities happening in mainland China and the recent reports of “forced sterilization and abortions on Uyghurs and other minorities in western China.”

“This shocking news is sadly consistent with the CCP’s decades-long callous disregard for the sanctity of human life,” Pompeo said Wednesday, adding that the effects of the Chinese Communist Party are felt all over the world.

He urged nations and human rights groups to take action against these human rights abuses.