Pompeo: Hong Kong no longer autonomous from China – Armenian News

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo has informed Congress that Hong Kong no longer deserves particular remedy underneath US regulation.

The declaration may have main implications for Hong Kong’s commerce hub standing and is prone to anger Beijing.

“No reasonable person can assert today that Hong Kong maintains a high degree of autonomy from China, given facts on the ground,” he stated in a press release quoted by BBC News.

It follows Beijing’s plan to impose a controversial new safety regulation on the territory.

The safety regulation was “only the latest in a series of actions that fundamentally undermine Hong Kong’s autonomy and freedoms,” Mr Pompeo stated.

“It is now clear that China is modelling Hong Kong after itself,” he added.