Pompeo gives Israel green light to annex land in West Bank – Middle East Monitor

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo has given Israel a green light to annex land in the occupied West Bank, Anadolu Agency studies.

“The Israeli government will decide on the matter, on exactly when and how to do it,” Pompeo mentioned in an interview with Israel’s Kan Radio late on Wednesday.

“I hope the Palestinians understand that peace is good for them,” he added in the interview cited by Israeli each day Jerusalem Post.

Pompeo was referring to the so-called Deal of the Century, the US’ proposed peace plan which has been rejected by Palestinians, together with President Mahmoud Abbas.

The US secretary of state was in Israel on Wednesday on a one-day journey that included conferences with Netanyahu and Gantz, however none with Palestinian officers.

Trump’s peace plan, introduced Jan. 28 this yr, refers to Jerusalem as “Israel’s undivided capital” and recognises Israeli sovereignty over massive components of the occupied West Bank.

It envisions the institution of a Palestinian state in the type of an archipelago linked by bridges and tunnels.

Palestinian officers say that below the US plan, Israel will annex 30% to 40% of the occupied West Bank, together with all of East Jerusalem.

The proposal has drawn widespread criticism from Turkey and the Arab world and was additionally rejected by the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation, which urged “all member states not to engage with this plan or to cooperate with the US administration in implementing it in any form.”