Pompeo defends dismissal of State Department watchdog: ‘He was investigating policies he simply didn’t like’

GRASSLEY ASKS TRUMP FOR ‘EXPLANATION’ ON FIRING OF TOP STATE DEPT. WATCHDOG TO ENSURE IT’S NOT FOR ‘POLITICAL REASONS’

President Trump dismissed Linich on May 15, telling Congress in a letter that he not had confidence within the Obama appointee.

At the time he was eliminated, Linick was investigating the State Department’s $7 billion arms sale to Saudi Arabia regardless of congressional objections. He was additionally probing whether or not Pompeo misused division funds for private errands resembling strolling his canine, making dinner reservations and choosing up his dry cleansing.

Pompeo advised Ingraham Thursday that Linick’s firing was not “retaliation.”

“This was about an IG that was attempting to undermine the mission of the United States Department of State,” Pompeo mentioned. “That’s unacceptable. And so I recommended to the president that he terminate Steve Linick.”

Pompeo additionally mentioned China’s ongoing crackdown on Hong Kong, saying the U.S. will now deal with the worldwide monetary hub in the identical method as the remainder of the Communist nation.

“The Chinese Communist Party’s crushing what was so special about Hong Kong, what made it different from the rest of China. The financial center that was there, all of those things are now tragically going to be gone,” Pompeo mentioned. “And as a result of that, the president no longer believes that it’s justified to treat Hong Kong differently than we treat the rest of what takes place under the tyranny of the Chinese Communist Party.”

Pompeo teased a collection of bulletins by Trump relating to the “threat” China poses to the United States.

“I think you’ll see in the coming days the president make a series of announcements with respect to this that recognizes the threat to the United States of America and the American people’s security as it emanates from this tyrannical regime inside of China,” he mentioned.

Fox News’ Vandana Rambaran contributed to this report.