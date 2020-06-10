Pompeo criticises HSBC over HK security law – Armenian News

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo has criticised banking big HSBC for supporting China’s transfer to impose new security laws in Hong Kong.

Mr Pompeo additionally mentioned the US stood with its allies in opposition to China’s “coercive bully tactics”, BBC News stories.

The Trump administration has repeatedly attacked Beijing for what it says is an try to finish Hong Kong’s autonomy.

HSBC, which is UK-primarily based however was shaped in Hong Kong in 1865, declined to touch upon Mr Pompeo’s remarks.

US-China ties have deteriorated quickly for the reason that begin of the yr over Hong Kong and the coronavirus pandemic.