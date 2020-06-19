Pompeo calls Bolton ‘a traitor’ amid book fallout

“I’ve not read the book, but from the excerpts I’ve seen published, John Bolton is spreading a number of lies, fully-spun half-truths, and outright falsehoods,” Pompeo said in a statement. “It is both sad and dangerous that John Bolton’s final public role is that of a traitor who damaged America by violating his sacred trust with its people.”

“To our friends around the world: you know that President Trump’s America is a force for good in the world,” he continued.

Bolton describes a gathering between Trump and Kim Jong Un in which the North Korean leader blamed troubled relations between his country and the usa on those things of prior administrations. Emphasizing the meetings he and Trump had held, Kim told the President they could dispel mistrust and work quickly toward a nuclear agreement.

After Trump told Kim he would seek Senate ratification of any agreement with North Korea, Bolton writes that Pompeo passed him a notepad. On it had been scribbled the message, “he is so full of shit.”

“I agreed,” Bolton writes, going to note that Kim promised no longer nuclear tests.

“I have no strain with Pompeo. No, I have a very good relationship with Pompeo,” he said, adding later that “Pompeo and Bolton had a terrible relationship.”

In a court filing Wednesday night, the Justice Department asked DC District Court Judge Royce Lamberth for an urgent situation order to prevent the book’s release arguing it contains potentially damaging national security details.

“To be clear: Defendant’s manuscript still contains classified information,” Justice Department lawyers wrote on Wednesday. “This means it contains instances of information that, if disclosed, reasonably could be expected to cause serious damage, or exceptionally grave damage, to the national security of the United States.”

Bolton’s lawyer has said that he diligently had the administration’s book review process, took care to prevent revealing classified details and was told the process was complete.