“The United States is deeply concerned by reported preliminary conclusions from German medical experts that Russian opposition activist Aleksey Navalny was poisoned,” Pompeo stated. “If the reports prove accurate, the United States supports the EU’s call for a comprehensive investigation and stands ready to assist in that effort.”

“Mr. Navalny’s family and the Russian people deserve to see a full and transparent investigation carried out, and for those involved to be held accountable,” he stated. “Our thoughts are with Mr. Navalny’s family and we hope for his full recovery.”

Pompeo’s declaration comes almost a week after Navalny’s spokesperson announced that the Kremlin critic remained in a coma after falling ill from thoughtpoisoning He was clinically left from the Siberian city of Omsk and transported to Berlin Saturday. The German healthcare facility treating him stated in a declaration Monday that checks show he was poisoned. He stayed in a synthetic coma in extensive care, the healthcare facility included.

The European Union has actually required an examination, and earlier on Monday, the German federal government stated it was “fairly likely” that Navalny was poisoned and would for that reason require unique defense.