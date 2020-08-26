Pompeo breaks diplomatic tradition with convention speech, touts Trump foreign policy agenda

Breaking with diplomatic tradition, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo provided a pre-taped speech from Jerusalem to the Republican National Convention on Tuesday that applauded President Trump‘s foreign policy agenda while preventing entering election politics by slamming Democratic governmental candidateJoe Biden

Pompeo’s speech, which stirred debate and criticism from Democrats in the middle of concerns about whether it breaches the Hatch Act, kept away from the partisan snipes of other speakers and rather concentrated on the Trump administration’s actions on the world phase.

“The primary constitutional function of the national government is ensuring your family and mine are safe and enjoy the freedom to live, work, learn and worship as they choose,” Pompeo stated. “Delivering on this duty to keep us safe and our freedoms intact, this president has led bold initiatives in nearly every corner of the world.”

The secretary of state went on to promote the president’s hardline position on trade with China, his outreach to North Korea, the administration taking out of the Iran nuclear offer worked out under previous President Barack Obama and Trump’s persistence on NATO countries contributing more economically to the global alliance.

“Today, due to the fact that of President Trump, NATO is more powerful, Ukraine has protective weapons systems and America left a damaging treaty so our country can now construct rockets to prevent Russian …