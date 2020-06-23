Pompeo blasts Bolton over ‘sad and dangerous’ book, says ex-adviser ‘not dissimilar’ to Edward Snowden

“The president and others, myself included, had to cut him out of meetings,” Pompeo said of Bolton, adding that predicated on what he is seen of the book, “there’s lots of falsehoods, there’s lots of lies contained in there.”

“It was a really difficult situation where John Bolton thought he was more important than the president of the United States and the American people,” the secretary of state said.

Pompeo also dismissed the concept, propagated in Bolton’s book, that Trump stakes out foreign policy positions so as to help his reeection chances.

“He didn’t kill Qassem Soleimani to get elected. He isn’t pushing back against the Chinese Communist Party to get reelected,” Pompeo said. “He didn’t get out of the Paris Climate Accord to get reelected. He did them to secure … basic rights and security for every American.”

“This president’s foreign policy is something that John Bolton should’ve been proud of and instead he stepped away in a way that fundamentally misrepresents what we’ve done. Frankly,” Pompeo continued, “the information that he is released puts criminal liability squarely on him.

“We saw what happened when people [de]classify information like Edward Snowden. What John Bolton did here is not dissimilar from that, and while we will leave open for the Justice Department to take its action, this kind of information getting out gift ideas real risk and real harm to America.”