Pompeo asked to explain why he wanted inspector general fired

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo defended his push to have his department’s inspector general fired, saying he “should have done it some time ago,” but refused to explain his reasoning for recommending President Donald Trump remove Steve Linick from his job.

When pressed to explain why he lobbied to have the independent watchdog fired, Pompeo refused to elaborate, saying only that he would “share with the appropriate people.” He also said claims that he pushed for Linick’s ouster in retaliation for the watchdog’s probes into some of his activities and his use of the office are “patently false.”

