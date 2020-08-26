Pompeo accused of appeasing Christian Zionists with speech from occupied Jerusalem  – Middle East Monitor

United States Secretary of State Mike Pompeo has actually come under fire for making a speech the other day from Israeli occupied Jerusalem dealt with to the Republican National Convention back in America, the Washington Post has actually reported. An evangelical Christian himself, Pompeo’s speech was focused on millions of Christian Zionist citizens, setting off allegations of a breach of ethical standards. It will now be the topic of a main examination.

“Pompeo speaking from Jerusalem breaks multiple traditions and norms,” described Wendy Sherman, who worked as Undersecretary of State for Political Affairs in the Obama administration. “Secretaries of State, as far as I can find, have never appeared at a political convention. They, like the Secretary of Defence, have been above politics because they stand for America in the world.”

The speech, which was tape-recorded in Israel and aired the other day, is now under examination by the House Foreign Affairs Committee’s subpanel on oversight. The subcommittee’s chairman, Representative Joaquin Castro (Democrat, Texas) called the speech “highly unusual and likely unprecedented”, and recommended that “it may also be illegal.”

Former diplomats and diplomacy specialists have actually likewise berated Pompeo, implicating him of blending individual beliefs with United States interests. Such allegations …