Pompeii Live: they didn’t see catastrophe coming – and neither did we | Culture

In AD 79, a society that thought it was trendy, subtle and absolutely accountable for its future was taught in any other case by nature. Sounds acquainted? The eruption of Vesuvius that overwhelmed Pompeii, Herculaneum and many villas dotted across the Bay of Naples caught the Roman empire without warning. The parallels with the coronavirus disaster are uncanny. So the British Museum’s launch this week of Life and Death in Pompeii and Herculaneum, an internet tour of its harrowing 2013 blockbuster present, affords a troubling gaze into historical past’s mirror.

Like the Pompeiians earlier than us, we have been caught unprepared. The individuals there have been happy with their fertile and even divine mountain – till it erupted. Their our bodies have been forged from cavities within the hardened ash, huddled in opposition to the volcano’s torrent of choking warmth. Why did they not see this coming? Well, why didn’t we?

The exhibition, which you’ll revisit on this particular screening of a filmed non-public view, introduced collectively astonishing proof of the wealth and comforts of Pompeii the second earlier than catastrophe. Frescoes and sculptures from bedrooms, eating rooms and even gardens revealed the type and splendour of rich houses in Pompeii. Cookware, heaters, couches and lamps from pubs, retailers and baths improve the picture of a world engagingly much like our personal.









A view of the ruins of Pompeii at the moment. The huge archaeological space is closed to guests because of the pandemic. Photograph: Cesare Abbate/EPA



Anyone fortunate sufficient to have walked the streets of Pompeii and close by Herculaneum at the moment can have felt this. When you see the wonders of most historical civilisations, from Egypt to the Aztecs, they are sublimely mysterious. Yet Pompeii against this is an on a regular basis, knockabout city that appears acquainted and recognisable. In so some ways, the Romans resembled us. They had mod cons like sizzling water and sewers. The distinction is that as an alternative of dishwashers they used slaves.

Love their Latin literature or detest their slave mode of manufacturing, the Romans have been our doubles. And like us, they ignored a blindingly apparent pure menace. The Bay of Naples was one of many poshest resorts within the empire. Caligula is claimed to have had a home close to Herculaneum and one of many best villas preserved alongside the coast belonged to Nero’s spouse Poppaea. But the proof of sinister geological exercise is and was not possible to disregard. North of Naples is an unlimited underground supervolcano that vents itself in mysterious earth actions and noxious gases. The Romans observed. They concluded that Lake Avernus, in a spherical crater on this fuming panorama, was the doorway to Hades.

Vesuvius, to the south, struck the inhabitants of Pompeii as extra heavenly than hellish. It had not erupted in human reminiscence. Instead of seeming harmful, it was helpful. Its ashy soil was good for rising vines. A portray present in Pompeii depicts the mountain lined with grape-bearing bushes whereas the wine god Bacchus stands beside it bringing his boozy blessings. The mountain nonetheless produces a well-known wine, Lacryma Christi.













Visitors view human skeletons on the archaeological web site of Herculaneum, October 2019. Photograph: Andreas Solaro/AFP through Getty Images



And right here is the place the parallels between then and now, Pompeii and us, turn out to be all of the extra peculiar. People nonetheless dwell and work throughout Vesuvius. A go to to Herculaneum, the city by the ocean that was smothered in sizzling mud by Vesuvius, is genuinely disturbing. Down within the excavated space, you come head to head with the lifeless. Crowds fled to the harbour to attempt to escape because the volcano’s mushroom cloud hung over them. They are nonetheless right here – tragic teams of skeletons and ghostly casts, cowering in loss of life from a catastrophe they by no means had time to understand.

Yet solely a small a part of historical Herculaneum has ever been excavated. Most of it’s beneath the fashionable city of Ercolano, whose blocks of flats home almost 54,000 individuals. How are they safer than the ancients have been from the looming volcano? Sure, up on the summit of Vesuvius there are trendy devices analysing what’s beneath. But dwelling on a volcano is as doubtlessly harmful at the moment because it was 2,000 years in the past.

Is that what we have all been doing? Have we been caught napping similar to the individuals of Pompeii? So take a digital journey to this historical tragedy courtesy of the British Museum. Pity the lifeless. Admire their misplaced way of life. But don’t patronise these individuals from historical past, or suppose they have been naive. Don’t suppose that is only a story of one other time or an odd place. It seems to be our personal story. As the Roman poet Horace mentioned: de te fabula narratur – of you the story is informed.

• The British Museum’s Pompeii Live launches Wednesday 20 May.