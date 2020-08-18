POMER Treadmill Cover, Non-Folding Running Machine Protective Cover Dustproof Waterproof – Ideal for Indoor or Outdoor Use

Price: $33.99
POMER Treadmill Cover – Provide full protection for your Treadmill
MAIN FEATURES
☞ High-density stitching for durability, matching color for a great look
☞ Ideal to protect against household dirt, dust, pet hair, debris and your naughty children
☞ Click-close drawstring closure to secure cover in the wind
☞ Double-stitched seams add strength to the cover
☞ Resist cracking, fading, tearing and water-resist, moistproof.
SPECIFICATIONS
Brand: POMER
Condition: 100% New
Colour: Black outer & Silver inner
Material: Oxford fabric
Suitable for : Non-Folding & Folding Treadmills
Dimensions (Length*Width*Height): 78”x37”x62”/200x95x150cm
TIPS: Please measure carefully before buying your treadmill dimensions, including the longest /highest /widest
PACKAGE INCLUDE
1 x Treadmill Cover
1 x Storage Bag
☂【Full Protection】 The Fitness Equipment Covers are made of high-density water-resist oxford fabric with silver plated undercoating, providing excellent dust / wind / water / UV resistance, keeping your tread mill clean and safe.
☂【Unique Design】 A unique protective treadmill cover specifically designed for non-folding treadmills, also great for foldable treadmills. The Zipper allows you to cover the machine effortlessly, and the Click-Close Drawstring at the hem allows the cover to be held in place, avoiding detachment.
☂【Premium Treadmill Cover】- the treadmill cover have Double stitched bound edges provide the treadmill cover exceptional protection, preventing it from cracking, matching color for a great look. UV resistant design provides exceptional durability to sunlight.
☂【Easy to Use & Clean】- Open the zipper, Put the cover on the machine, Pull up the zipper and then Tighten the drawstring, nailed it! Wipes with a damp cloth and let it dry in the sun for next use. Come with a storage bag for easy storage.
☂【Wide Compatibility】- Suitable for most bands of treadmills in the market.Check the detailed dimensions in the Pictures & Product Description. We recommend you measuring your treadmill to make sure the measurement of your treadmill is within the size of this cover.