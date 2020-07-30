Polyient Games Launches Avalanche-Based DEX for Collectibles

Ava Labs, the advancement group behind the Avalanche blockchain has actually partnered with non-fungible token (NFT)- focussed financial investment company Polyient Games to release a decentralized exchange (DEX) for crypto collectibles.

Polyient’s NFT exchange will be powered by the Avalanche blockchain and will exist within the company’s upcoming Polyient GamesMarketplace The exchange is slated to host unique NFT auctions and peer-to-peer trading, with strategies for “more liquid NFT trading products” and “NFT-adjacent tokens” in the future.

Polyient’s native energy and benefits token, PGFK Particles (XPGPs), will be utilized to power the exchange. It will be the base currency for all NFT sales, pairings, and auctions on the platform, along with a subscription token that yields benefits for users of the Polyient GamesEcosystem Polyient has actually opened pre-registration for its PGFK token sale.

ETH-based token requirements supported

In a statement, Polyient’s president, Brad Robertson stated that Ethereum’s blockage notified the company’s choice to develop on top of Ana’s Avalanche blockchain:

“By building on Avalanche, we are able to leverage a scalable infrastructure while maintaining bridges that facilitate the seamless transfer of ERC-20 and -721 assets.”

Ava raises $54 million in 2 token sales

The statement follows Ava Labs’ public raise of $42 million one week earlier. Coupled with the company’s preliminary personal raise of $12 million last month, the company has actually provided $54 million in AVAX tokens.

The very first market to be hosted on the brand-new DEX will be a swap market for trade in between XPGP and Ava’s AVAX token. Tokenholders are likewise able to supply liquidity to swimming pools and Polyient’s DEX to enjoy a share of the platform’s deal charges.