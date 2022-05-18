Home Armenia Polyclinics are uniting. How will the residents reach other areas, will... Armenia Polyclinics are uniting. How will the residents reach other areas, will the employees be reduced or will they stay? directors do not know yet | Morning By Thomas Delong - May 18, 2022 FacebookTwitterPinterestWhatsAppLinkedinReddItEmail Polyclinics are uniting. How will the residents reach other areas, will the employees be reduced or will they stay? directors do not know yet | Aravot – News from Armenia RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Armenia Kristine Grigoryan touched upon her goal of fighting against hate speech, exclusion of all forms of discrimination, protection of women’s rights | Morning Armenia New Penitentiary Code to Complete Complete Package of Criminal Justice Chain Reforms | Morning Armenia “There can be no question of enclaves, as present-day Azerbaijan does not consider itself the successor of Soviet Azerbaijan.” Ruben Galichyan |: ... Recent Posts Unemployment Benefits Being Availed By About 19 Million Americans To Avoid Financial Crisis Coronavirus US live: Trump reportedly planning second taskforce for economy | US news In order not to carry Armenia into internal, civil blood, the cooperation of conscious... 2021 Toyota Yaris: Bookings For The New Yaris Announced “This is a decentralized struggle with a common goal – to remove the authorities... Most Popular What cosmetic procedures are needed for facial skin in summer? Summer is a special period for facial skin care. The effect of aggressive sun, active work of the sebaceous glands has a negative... Vahagn Khachaturyan made a note in the mourning book opened at the Embassy of... On May 18, President Vahagn Khachaturyan visited the Embassy of the United Arab Emirates in the Republic of Armenia and made a note in... Armenia supports the regional peace agenda. The Prime Minister received the members of... Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan received representatives of the Italy-Armenia Friendship Group: members of the Chamber of Deputies Julio Centemerro, Andrea Casu, Alvise Maniero, member... Varicose veins. complications, treatment. is a vascular surgeon, Ph.D. Aram Khachatryan Varicose vein disease of the lower extremities is a pathological dilation of subcutaneous veins, one of the most common modern diseases. 40% of... The Armenian side has not canceled or refused any meeting with Azerbaijan. RA... The Armenian side continues to adhere to the implementation of the agreements reached, said RA Foreign Ministry Spokesman Vahan Hunanyan, commenting on the statement...