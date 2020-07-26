Poloniex Adds DeFi Token Decentr

Crypto exchange Poloniex revealed it has actually included the DeFi token Decentr to its DeFi InnovationsZone

Decentr, an immutable platform that gathers and protects user information, enables individuals to monetize their web activity. Its native toke, DEC, is utilized to purchase and offer information and, according to Poloniex, “helps to determine the value of users’ data.” Users can make or lose individual information worth, or PDV, based upon the favorable or unfavorable interactions within the Decentr platform. Positive PDV increases the spendable worth of the DEC tokens.

DEC is the most recent DeFi task Poloniex contributed to its steady. The crypto exchange stated including DEC becomes part of its continuing assistance for DeFi tasks.

Poloniex likewise just recently revealed it is including U.S. elections-based trades months ahead of the November 2020 surveys. It included TRUMPWIN and TRUMPLOSE to its development zone. The possessions enable individuals to bank on the outcomes of the elections.