Polokwane City vs Mamelodi Sundowns: Kick off, TV channel, live score, squad news and preview

The Brazilians have a possibility to surpass Amakhosi at the top of the standings however that’s if they win and their competitors drop points in the other match
|Game
|Polokwane City vs Mamelodi Sundowns
|Date
|Wednesday, September 2
|Time
|18:00 SA Time
TV Channel, Live Score & How To Watch
The video game will be revealed live on SuperSport 3.
|Online Streaming
|TV Channel
|DStv.com/ DStv Now App
|SS3
Squads & Team News
Sundowns head into this clash with a diminished squad after numerous of their essential gamers were reported hurt onTuesday
Sibusiso Vilakazi is nursing a knee injury, Andile Jali and Mosa Lebusa both have a hamstring pressure while Phakamani Mahlambi and Gaston Sirino are dealing with ankle injuries.
Denis Onyango is recuperating from a hip injury while Rivaldo Coetzee has a calf pressure however the club stated the 2 gamers have actually revealed indications of enhancement.
That’s 7 first-team gamers and Mosimane will need to improvise in order to contend …