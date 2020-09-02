Polokwane City vs Mamelodi Sundowns: Kick off, TV channel, live score, squad news and preview

The Brazilians have a possibility to surpass Amakhosi at the top of the standings however that’s if they win and their competitors drop points in the other match

This time, the Brazilians will be the checking out group and they will expect a much better outcome after losing at the very same location to Cape Town City 2 weeks earlier.

Pitso Mosimane’s guys are desperate for a win that will keep their title hopes alive and likewise keep Kaizer Chiefs on their toes.

Game Polokwane City vs Mamelodi Sundowns Date Wednesday, September 2 Time 18:00 SA Time

TV Channel, Live Score & How To Watch

The video game will be revealed live on SuperSport 3.

Online Streaming TV Channel DStv.com/ DStv Now App SS3

Squads & Team News



Sundowns head into this clash with a diminished squad after numerous of their essential gamers were reported hurt onTuesday

Sibusiso Vilakazi is nursing a knee injury, Andile Jali and Mosa Lebusa both have a hamstring pressure while Phakamani Mahlambi and Gaston Sirino are dealing with ankle injuries.

Denis Onyango is recuperating from a hip injury while Rivaldo Coetzee has a calf pressure however the club stated the 2 gamers have actually revealed indications of enhancement.

That’s 7 first-team gamers and Mosimane will need to improvise in order to contend …