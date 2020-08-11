Pollution from Illegal Coal Mining in Qinghai Creates Hardship for Tibetan Nomads

Illegal coal mining on a state-protected nature reserve in China’s northwestern Qinghai province has caused massive ecological damage and deprived Tibetan nomads of food for livestock, sources in the region told RFA.

Chinese authorities announced Sunday that, following local media investigations into open-pit coal mining in the Qilian mountains, they detained Ma Shaowei, owner of mining company Xingqing, in Qinghai’s Haixi Tibetan Autonomous Prefecture.

“Even though the Mining Company tried to bribe the families who are residing near the area, Tibetan nomads and farmers in the region are facing huge adversity, losing their herds to environmental problems,” a local source told RFA’s Tibetan Service.

“Waters are contaminated, too, and there is no one to report and complain to,” the source said.

Environmental protection groups have shown videos and photos of grass, water and even sheep have stained black by coal mine runoff and dust.

The Qilian range marks the border of Qinghai and Gansu provinces and serves as a source of the Yellow River, with glacier-covered mountaintops as high as 19,000 feet (6,000 meters).

Scientists have warned that the damage to the area’s soil could be permanent, which could aversely affect Qinghai Lake and the upstream portion of the Yellow…