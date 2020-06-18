Polls show widespread support of Black Lives Matters protests and varied views on how to reform police

A Kaiser Family Foundation poll out Thursday found 64% of Americans supported the recent protests against police violence, including 86% of Democrats, 67% of independents and 36% of Republicans. Support for the protests is seen across racial lines, with 84% of blacks, 64% of Hispanics and 61% of whites in support.

According to the Quinnipiac University poll, a clear majority — 55% — thinks the protests will lead to meaningful reform. That includes 76% of Democrats, 53% of independents and 34% of Republicans.

Widespread support exists for the protests and movement in general, and a big part support each proposal suggested in the Kaiser Family Foundation poll, with a couple of key partisan differences.

More than 9 in 10 (95%) support requiring the police to intervene and stop excessive force by other officers and 89% support requiring police to give verbal warning while shooting. Another 76% support requiring states to publicly release disciplinary records for police and 74% support allowing individuals to sue police officers when they were subjected to extortionate force. Around two-thirds (68%) support banning officers from using chokeholds and strangleholds and 52% support banning no-knock warrants.

One of the deaths being protested by Black Lives Matter is that of Breonna Taylor, who was killed in her home when police officers entered without knocking and shot her while she was asleep.

Majorities across party lines support every proposal, except banning no-knock warrants, with 34% of Republicans who support the proposal, 56% of independents and 65% of Democrats.

The Quinnipiac poll found a similar number in support for banning the use of chokeholds. Many (54%) oppose cutting some funding from police departments in their community and moving it to social services compared to 41% who support shifting resources.

Voters tend to be more favorable to police within their community than police over all in Quinnipiac’s poll, with 77% who approve of how the police within their communities are doing, compared to 49% who approve of how the police overall are doing their jobs. The share of those who say they approve is down sharply from April 2018 when 65% of voters approved of the way police were doing their jobs.

One in 10 Americans say they’ve attended a protest against police violence or in support of the Black Lives Matter movement in the past couple of months, according to the Kaiser poll. The protestors are usually to be young adults and college educated. Around half (52%) of people between 18 and 29 yrs . old report attending a protest in the past couple of months, with 53% of individuals with a degree who say the same.

Both independents (46%) and Democrats (42%) report attending the protest in relatively high numbers, while 6% of Republicans say they will have protested in support of Black Lives Matter.

Over half of Americans (56%) are worried that recent protests might lead to an increase in coronavirus cases, according to Kaiser. Democrats are more likely to express concern over an increase in cases, 73% of Democrats are worried, compared to 56% of independents and 37% of Republicans.

The Kaiser Family Foundation poll was conducted June 8 through 14 among a random national sample of 1,296 adults reached on landlines or cellphones by a live interviewer. Results for the entire sample have a margin of sampling error of plus or minus 3.0 percentage points.