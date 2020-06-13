Polls: Joe Biden winning female voters by historic margin

Biden is earning a historic amount of support from female voters for a presidential nominee when examining polling over the last 70 years.
Biden is leading among female registered voters by 59% to 35%, a 25-point margin when the numbers aren’t rounded. That’s a substantial increase from his 19-point advantage early in the day this year and the 14-point lead Hillary Clinton had in the last 2016 preelection polls of registered voters. Clinton had a 13-point edge with likely female voters.
(If we look at Republican nominees aswell, Richard Nixon won the women’s vote by 24 points in 1972 as he won nationally by 23 points.)
Perhaps why is Biden more impressive with women is how weak he is with men. He’s seen just a 2-point climb with them from earlier in 2010 and remains losing them to Trump by 6 points. That’s about how Clinton did together in the last 2016 preelection polling. Clinton trailed by 5 and 7 points among registered voters and likely male voters, respectively.
In fact, the only real candidate to win the presidency since 1952 and do as poorly as Biden does with male voters today was Barack Obama in 2012. Obama lost them by 6 points, per Gallup’s tally.
The fact that Biden is leading overall (10 points) by a somewhat wider margin than Obama won by (4 points), despite how poorly Biden is doing with men, is another indication of how strong he could be with female voters.
A gender gap simply good for the Democratic Party. If Biden were winning among women by a place and losing men by 30 points, he’d be down somewhat.
For now, all we are able to say is if this election were just left up to men, we’d be talking about a definite Trump lead instead of what it is the truth is: a big Biden advantage.