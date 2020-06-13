Polls: Joe Biden winning female voters by historic margin

Biden is earning a historic amount of support from female voters for a presidential nominee when examining polling over the last 70 years.

Biden is leading among female registered voters by 59% to 35%, a 25-point margin when the numbers aren’t rounded. That’s a substantial increase from his 19-point advantage early in the day this year and the 14-point lead Hillary Clinton had in the last 2016 preelection polls of registered voters. Clinton had a 13-point edge with likely female voters.

We can return even further. Prior to 2016, Gallup would take its final preelection poll and readjust it to match the last margin. I look to Gallup to make the closest apples-to-apples comparison (i.e preelection polling to preelection polling) that people can make.

The only year that comes near what we see in the polls right now is 1964. That year, Democrat Lyndon Johnson won nationally by 23 points overall , and Gallup had him taking the women’s vote by 24 points. Biden’s doing a point better than Johnson did among female voters, even as he could be doing 13 points worse overall . In no other year since 1952 did the Democratic nominee win among female voters by a lot more than 15 points.

(If we look at Republican nominees aswell, Richard Nixon won the women’s vote by 24 points in 1972 as he won nationally by 23 points.)

Perhaps why is Biden more impressive with women is how weak he is with men. He’s seen just a 2-point climb with them from earlier in 2010 and remains losing them to Trump by 6 points. That’s about how Clinton did together in the last 2016 preelection polling. Clinton trailed by 5 and 7 points among registered voters and likely male voters, respectively.

In fact, the only real candidate to win the presidency since 1952 and do as poorly as Biden does with male voters today was Barack Obama in 2012. Obama lost them by 6 points, per Gallup’s tally.

The fact that Biden is leading overall (10 points) by a somewhat wider margin than Obama won by (4 points), despite how poorly Biden is doing with men, is another indication of how strong he could be with female voters.

When you contrast female and male voters, you see that we’re able to be heading toward a record gender gap . The 31-point difference at this time blows past any in past preelection polling. Both 2012 and 2016 featured gaps of around 20 points. The average from 1996 to 2016 was a gap of about 16 points, which can be only about 1 / 2 of what we’re seeing in the polling right now.

A gender gap simply good for the Democratic Party. If Biden were winning among women by a place and losing men by 30 points, he’d be down somewhat.

Still, you’d rather have women in your corner than men for the straightforward reason which they make up a slightly larger share of voters . Biden’s over all advantage could be about a point less if women and men constructed an equal share of the electorate. That doesn’t matter at this moment, nonetheless it could if the polls tighten up.

For now, all we are able to say is if this election were just left up to men, we’d be talking about a definite Trump lead instead of what it is the truth is: a big Biden advantage.