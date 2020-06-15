Poll: If Police Departments Are Defunded, 79 Percent of Truckers Say They Won’t Deliver To Those Cities

According to a new poll, an overwhelming majority of truckers say they will not deliver goods to cities that elect to defund or abolish their police departments.

According to CDL News, a news outlet for the commercial trucking industry, an astonishing 79 % of truck drivers said they would fear for their safety if they had to deliver to cities with disbanded police departments.

Throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, America’s long-haul truck drivers have continued to put their health at an increased risk in order to deliver food as well as other much needed what to localities in the united states. Some would later also risking being victims of police brutality at the hands of protesters turned violent.

It’s unsurprising that most truckers would be concerned with traveling to cities like Minneapolis, Minnesota, where local officials reportedly in the offing to dismantle their police department in response to the protests which were sparked by the death of George Floyd.

Truck Driver: ‘My life matters and I do this for my family’

CDL News asked drivers on to explain why they might not deliver to these cities.

“I will not deliver to an area with a disbanded police department,” said one driver. “My life matters and I do this for my family. We are already at the mercy of these towns and cities with laws and hate against us for parking, getting a meal or even using a restroom.”

Another driver said, “Simple. We may not like it all the time, but laws and order is necessary.”

Truck Driving is One of the Most Dangerous Jobs in the Country

Historically, truck driving has been deemed one of the most dangerous jobs in the united kingdom.

The U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics ranked trucking it as the utmost dangerous job in America in 2018, ahead of construction workers in second, farmers and ranchers ranking third, fourth likely to groundskeepers, and miscellaneous agricultural employees getting fifth being among the most dangerous jobs nationally.