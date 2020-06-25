Poll finds sharp partisan divide over coronavirus as cases spike

A majority across party lines — 71% — say that it’ll be necessary for President Donald Trump and Congress to pass an additional economic package. That includes 51% of Republicans and Republican-leaning independents and 87% of Democrats and Democratic-leaning independents.
Strong majorities also support a number of proposals to simply help communities including preventing evictions or foreclosures for those who have lost their jobs (88% support), providing tax cuts and loans to businesses keeping workers on payroll (88%), providing financial assistance to state and local governments (76%), extending the $600-per-week escalation in unemployment benefits beyond July 31 (60%) and temporarily cutting workers’ payroll Social Security and Medicare taxes (53%)
Almost 3 in 5 (59%) say that the actions of ordinary Americans affect how coronavirus spreads in the US a whole lot, significantly fewer who say it only impacts the spread a good amount (28%) or maybe not too much/not at all (12%).
Partisanship has the largest impact on comfort with activities in coronavirus, more so than race, geography, gender or age. Republicans are more likely to feel safe going to the grocery store, visiting with friends or family, going to a hair salon, eating at restaurants, attending an internal concert or sporting event or attending a crowded party.
Almost half Americans (48%) say people in their neighborhood should always wear a mask, including 29% of Republicans and Republican-leaning independents and 63% of Democrats and leaners.