Poll finds sharp partisan divide over coronavirus as cases spike

A majority across party lines — 71% — say that it’ll be necessary for President Donald Trump and Congress to pass an additional economic package. That includes 51% of Republicans and Republican-leaning independents and 87% of Democrats and Democratic-leaning independents.

Strong majorities also support a number of proposals to simply help communities including preventing evictions or foreclosures for those who have lost their jobs (88% support), providing tax cuts and loans to businesses keeping workers on payroll (88%), providing financial assistance to state and local governments (76%), extending the $600-per-week escalation in unemployment benefits beyond July 31 (60%) and temporarily cutting workers’ payroll Social Security and Medicare taxes (53%)

Almost 3 in 5 (59%) say that the actions of ordinary Americans affect how coronavirus spreads in the US a whole lot, significantly fewer who say it only impacts the spread a good amount (28%) or maybe not too much/not at all (12%).