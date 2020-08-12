Poll Finds President Trump’s Silent Majority

Most individuals understand conservatives are undercounted in surveys since they are not as loud and irritating as the Left and choose to keep their viewpoints to themselves. In individual deportment that is exceptional. But it can alter the hell out of surveys. Ironically, a Cato Institute poll states simply that.

Where do you fall in this poll? &#x 1f447; Poll: 62% of Americans Say They Have Political Views They’re Afraid to Share|Cato Institute https://t.co/0xTw32j6Jy — Shannon Bream (@ShannonBream) July 22, 2020

Well now, with the social cost you pay in specific circles for being a Trump advocate, gee, I question who a majority of those 62% might be?

Thus any governmental horse race poll you see from the significant media might have up to 62% of the information missing out on. What does that state about its reliability? Given a majority of those (provided the information here) are Republicans, how far is Trump from Biden?

Perhaps not far off at all, if not beating him. In case you’re questioning, the Cato Institute is a well appreciated D.C. libertarian think tank.

Amongst other information from the Cato report, “These fears cross partisan lines. Majorities of Democrats (52%), independents (59%) and Republicans (77%) all agree they have political opinions they are afraid to share.” Welcome to the self-censorship of the cancel culture.