Polk County, Florida: Man called his dad and said ‘help’ moments before he was killed alongside his friends, police say

“These folks appear to be beaten and shot,” the sheriff said. “I’ve been to a lot of murder scenes in my life and this ranks among the worst I’ve been to.”

The sheriff’s office identified the three victims as Damion Tillman, 23, Keven Springfield, 30, and Brandon Rollins, 27. Judd said officers believe there have been likely multiple suspects.

One of the victims, likely Tillman, attained the scene first and was killed when the two other victims arrived in a pickup truck, the sheriff said.

“They were shot up,” he said. “But here’s what the murderers didn’t count on: that one of our victims, Brandon Rollins, was able to call his father, and say ‘help.'”

Rollins’ father was sleeping in the home about 10 minutes away and drove to the scene when he got the call, Judd said. But after leaving his cellular phone at home, he drove back once again to a local convenient store to ask for help. Rollins’ father arrived and found his son, who was still alive and able to fleetingly talk to him before succumbing to his injuries, Judd said. ‘You don’t just stumble upon some body out here’ While authorities frequently wait a few days to provide a reward, the sheriff said $5,000 was instantly offered proper who includes a tip leading to an arrest. Anyone with recommendations can call the sheriff’s office at 863-298-6200, based on a news release. “The victims, their parents and their families deserve for us to solve this sooner rather than later,” Judd said. Officers don’t yet now if the suspects knew the victims, the sheriff said, but added “our intuitiveness tells us you don’t just stumble upon somebody out here.” “This is a dirt road, a clay, dirt road way out in the middle of what we call God’s country,” he said. “It’s not like there’s a lot of people around here. As you can see it’s cow pastures and lakes.”

