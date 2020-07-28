Politico accidentally reports Biden picked Kamala Harris as his running mate

“Joe Biden chose Kamala Harris to become his running mate for the 2020 election on Aug. 1, two weeks before the Democratic National Convention, after keeping his choice close to the chest for months,” Politico discussed the capacity Democratic ticket.

BIDEN REVEALS STRATEGY AIMING TO TACKLE RACIAL FINANCIAL INEQUALITY

Fox News verified the text was released by error– it has actually considering that been gotten rid of. The post was identified by Mark Bednar, representative House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif, and consisted of a quote:

“In his announcement, Biden called Harris ‘a worthy opponent and a worthy running mate,’ alluding to the pair’s rivalry during the earlier stages of the Democratic primary. She will bring her experience as a prosecutor, household name recognition, and skill as a debater to the ticket,” the report read.

Brad Dayspring, Politico’s VP of marketing and interaction, informed Fox News that “placeholder text” for Harris was accidentally released.

“Placeholder text was mistakenly published to the site,” Dayspring stated. “Our standard practice is to use ‘lorem ipsum’ as placeholder text. In this instance, that did not happen. We regret the error and any confusion that it caused.”

Harris is amongst numerous females on Biden’s VP shortlist, consisting of Representatives Karen Bass and Val Demmings, Senators Tammy Duckworth and Elizabeth Warren, and previous Obama nationwide security advisor Suan Rice.