Political victory over Azerbaijan is as important as the military victory – Panorama

By Harut Sassounian

Publisher, The California Courier

While Armenians around the world have actually been justifiably concentrating on the successes of the Armenian military over Azerbaijan throughout the 3- day attack last month, the political victory is simply as important.

If you win the war, however lose the peace, then you have actually not achieved much. The finest option is to win the war and after that draw a long- term take advantage of that military success.

Fortunately,Pres Ilham Aliyev of Azerbaijan has actually supplied the finest chance for Armenians to take advantage of the current skirmish on the border in between the 2 nations.

Aliyev just recently fired his long- term Foreign Minister Elmar Mammadyarov for participating in “meaningless” settlements withArmenia This is the finest thing that Aliyev might have stated from the Armenian perspective. If Aliyev is dissatisfied with the settlements, Armenians welcome his declaration.

We needs to keep in mind that the on- going settlements in between Armenia and Azerbaijan, under the assistance of the Minsk Group of conciliators, are entirely for the advantage of Azerbaijan which anticipates to draw out concessions from Armenia on the Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabagh) dispute. Armenians needs to not anticipate to get anything from these settlements. They have actually currently achieved what they desire from the dispute with …