Political tradition crumbles as the first lady cookie competition ends

Family Circle, a publication founded in 1932 and dedicated to the domestic arts, went out of business late last year, ending one of the more famous election-cycle competitions for hopeful first spouses. Since 1992, first lady cookie recipes from incumbent and potential presidential spouses have been pitted against one another, tasted, and voted on by Family Circle readers. Though a playful polling indicator, the competition has successfully predicted the presidential winner in five out of the last seven election cycles.

The most recent first spouse cookie contest, in 2016, was not accurate. Melania Trump’s recipe for star-shaped sugar cookies — featuring the controversial ingredient of sour cream — was bested by Bill Clinton’s “Clinton Family Chocolate Chip Cookies.” (The addition of Bill Clinton to the “first lady” mix forced the name-change of the contest to the “Presidential Cookie Poll.”)

The 2016 challenge was held by Family Circle on its Facebook page, where the Clinton recipe received 1,623 likes and hearts, while Trump’s cookie received 535, according to a statement at the time from the magazine shortly after the recipes posted. The Clinton cookie stayed ahead of Melania Trump’s cookie, leading by about a 3:1 ratio, during the entirety of the six-week voting period.

The Washington Post…