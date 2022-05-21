The next Pashinyan-Charles Michel-Ali meeting is expected in Brussels on May 22. The previous meeting took place not so long ago, on April 6, before which the same parties met in December 2021, again in Brussels.

Political technologist Armen Badalyan explains the intensive meetings by several circumstances. “Naturally, the Artsakh issue will be discussed at the next meeting. The Russian-Ukrainian issue, which has been going on for a while, is taken into account. And while Russia is busy with Ukraine, the West has set itself the task of incorporating other conflicts in the CIS into its own political process as soon as possible. “The West wants to take this process in the desired direction. From this point of view, it is necessary for the parties to the conflict, in this case Armenia and Azerbaijan, to be in Brussels,” said the political technologist, emphasizing that not only the EU but also the EU should be taken into account. The role of the West, but the role of the United States.

“Even though they are going to Brussels, which is the center of the European Union, the role of the United States is still there. And so, this common center in the West is making proposals to resolve this conflict, which will be in their interests, also in the interests of Azerbaijan, but not in the interests of Russia. This is why the parties are invited to Brussels. In this regard, let’s remember the rather accelerated meetings that preceded the meeting. In April, they go to Brussels, then to Moscow, then to Brussels again, and now they go to Brussels again. In other words, the conflict is viewed in the context of marked geopolitical competition, according to which the West is advancing its interests in this region with an accelerated horse, “Armen Badalyan stressed.

Observing the existing dialogues between the authorities of Armenia, Turkey and Azerbaijan, the planned and already taking place meetings, especially on peace and demarcation talks, our interlocutor said. “The West and Azerbaijan are really in a hurry to find the solutions they want here, given that Russia is busy with Ukraine. The problem is that they are moving the process at a very fast pace to make the decision they want. But the danger is not that the process is accelerated, in some cases it is slow or there are other problems. The danger is that there is a government in Armenia for which Artsakh is not a value. The danger is not the West. Emphasis is placed on the dangers that may come to us from the West. The first danger is that Armenia has a leadership that is defeated, does nothing and, as we understand, will do nothing to advance the Artsakh issue. “

