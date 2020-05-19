‘Political grandstanding’: Tory MPs and Labour council clash over reopening schools

The row over whether or not schools ought to reopen subsequent month has descended into open warfare between Conservative MPs and a Labour council attempting to cease it.

In a unprecedented letter, Tory MPs in Bury have urged head academics to disregard the city corridor’s “political grandstanding” – and make their very own selections for 1 June.

James Daly and Christian Wakeford have informed heads that the Labour council “does not have the power to close schools”, which is a matter for governing our bodies.





Citing authorities recommendation that reopening is protected, the letter says Bury’s try to hold schools shut “does not appear to be based on any scientific or clinical advice”.

“This is not a time for political grandstanding, but a sober consideration of the evidence as to whether we can open our schools and colleges,” the 2 MPs have written.

More follows…