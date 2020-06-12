Polish president issues campaign pledge to fight ‘LGBT ideology’ | Poland

Gay rights and homophobia are seemingly to be main issues in Poland’s delayed presidential election after the frontrunner pledged to “defend children from LGBT ideology”.

Andrzej Duda, the incumbent president, who’s allied with the ruling Law and Justice (PiS) social gathering, made the pledge whereas launching a so-called “family charter”, in what seems to be a transfer to energise the social gathering’s conservative base as polls confirmed his lead narrowing.

After the vote was moved from 10 May to 28 June owing to the coronavirus pandemic, the liberal mayor of Warsaw, Rafał Trzaskowski, entered the race, and polls recommend that in a run-off towards Duda the vote may very well be break up virtually evenly.

Trzaskowski, of the centre-right Civic Platform, has been a supporter of LGBT rights as Warsaw mayor, together with attending Warsaw satisfaction, the primary time a mayor of the capital has completed so.

PiS has been accused of democratic backsliding and erosion of the rule of legislation since successful a parliamentary majority in 2015. It has usually hit out at homosexual rights and what it calls “LGBT ideology”, in rhetoric that’s common with components of its base and the Catholic church.

Among different issues, Duda’s new constitution pledges no assist for homosexual marriage or adoption by homosexual {couples}, with Duda describing the latter as a part of “a foreign ideology”. It additionally seeks to “ban the propagation of LGBT ideology” in colleges and public establishments – language harking back to a infamous Russian legislation concentrating on so-called “gay propaganda”.

There has been a concerted effort to painting the centrist Trzaskowski as an anti-Polish radical. Last week the pro-government weekly Sieci featured Trzaskowski on its cover sporting a rainbow armband and black hoodie, with the caption “the extremist candidate”.

Jacek Karnowski, the editor-in-chief of Sieci, mentioned the journal had chosen the duvet as a result of the politician was presenting himself as average when in reality, throughout his time as mayor of Warsaw, “he was trying to introduce LGBT ideology into schools and public life”. Karnowski mentioned PiS was specializing in the LGBT problem as a result of it “resonates on an emotional level” with a big a part of the Polish inhabitants.

Government and church leaders have on numerous events in contrast “LGBT ideology” to communism, Nazism and the plague. Marek Jędraszewski, the archbishop of Kraków, used an handle to mark the spiritual vacation of Corpus Christi on Thursday to denounce international ideologies that he mentioned “undermine the institution of marriage and the family”.

The messaging does have an impact. In a survey final yr, when requested to title the largest menace to Poland, the most well-liked reply amongst males below 40 was “the LGBT movement and gender ideology”.

People with rainbow flags participate in a flashmob in entrance of the presidential palace in Warsaw. Photograph: Czarek Sokołowski/AP

In an announcement addressed to Duda this week, Poland’s Campaign Against Homophobia mentioned: “Mr President, let us say it out loudly and clearly once again: there is no such thing as ‘LGBT ideology’, it’s just a homophobic construct. LGBTs are lesbians, gays, bisexual and transgender persons who personally experience the consequences of homophobic and transphobic hate which you also fuel.”

On Thursday night dozens of LGBT folks and supporters gathered outdoors the presidential palace in Warsaw for a “silent disco” in protest at Duda’s constitution. A variety of opposition politicians referred to as on folks not to attend the protest, saying pictures of it might be used as propaganda and will assist PiS win the election.

Those current had been indignant at Duda’s messaging and in addition on the lack of assist from different candidates. “We need solidarity, but almost all the candidates in the presidential election are scared to be associated with the LGBT community, and that’s scary,” mentioned Jvlia Święch, a type of concerned in creating the occasion.

The election was initially scheduled for May because the PiS chief, Jarosław Kaczyński, was eager to benefit from polling that urged Duda would win simply within the first spherical. It was referred to as off with days to go and rescheduled.. Poland has since relaxed many lockdown guidelines, though it’s recording extra new infections per day than in May.

Recent polls recommend the race might be a lot nearer, with Duda projected to win round 40% of the votes within the first spherical, requiring a second-round run-off that will be held two weeks later.