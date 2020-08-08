Polish Financial Watchdog Impersonated by Crypto Scammers

The Polish Financial Supervision Authority, or PFSA, released a caution on the rise of scammers providing phony crypto financial investment chances, which they declare to be the only authorized mutual fund in Poland.

The scammers call prospective victims by asking to offer or purchase cryptocurrencies through the phony fund, however initially, they ought to send out the cryptos to the PFSA compliance group’s wallet to validate the legality of the deals and after that, the regulator clears the payment to be transferred in the unexistent fund.

The watchdog has actually been aggressive towards crypto in the previous couple of years and included the following tip to Polish residents:

“We would like to remind you that the cryptocurrency market in Poland is not a regulated or supervised market. PFSA does not license, supervise or exercise any other powers with regard to cryptocurrency trading activities.”

Also, the PFSA motivates individuals to report the rip-offs to the nearby Police system and collect as much details as possible from the fraudster.