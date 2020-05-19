‘Policeman of the year’ dismissed for sending explicit photos to woman while on duty

A bike officer that was beforehand voted ‘policeman of the 12 months’ has been dismissed for gross misconduct after he despatched an explicit picture to a woman while on duty.

Award-winning PC Dave Humpherson, from West Midlands Police, met “Miss A” at a petroleum station simply hours after matching on courting app Bumble.

The 41-year-old – voted police officer of the 12 months in 2019 – was in uniform and on duty when he bought into her automotive at a Shell storage on the A491 in Bell End, close to Clent, on September 2, 2019.

The objective of the assembly was to “explore the possibility of having a sexual relationship”, a digital listening to at Lloyd House in Birmingham was advised.

PC Humpherson, who served 22 years with the power and labored to cease taxi drivers working illegally, later despatched her an explicit picture on WhatsApp the identical day, the listening to was advised.

West Midlands Police Chief Constable Dave Thompson, who presided over the misconduct listening to, stated the actions had been “reckless and unwise.”

He discovered the officer’s conduct amounted to gross misconduct and was dismissed with out discover.

PC Humpherson’s barrister had argued the PC was “encouraged” right into a sexualised dialog by Miss A.

Miss A despatched the PC photos of herself after placing up a flirty chat, the listening to was advised.

“He believed this to be a private conversation with someone who was also professional,” his barrister Bo-Eun Jung stated.

“He accepts he was on duty when the image was despatched. It didn’t cease him finishing up his duties and duties.

“He has made open admissions and has shown genuine remorse.”

She stated the hardworking officer would usually begin work an hour early. The assembly occurred on his manner to work for a 5pm to 3am shift and the intimate picture was despatched by PC Humpherson at 6.27pm.

Ms Jung stated her shopper was ready to perform his duties at work, which concerned admin and emails.

Ms Jung added: “He has been complete, constant and trustworthy.

“He apologises wholeheartedly. He is an exceptional and valued police officer, which up to this date the Force has been greatly proud of.”

The woman didn’t make a proper grievance, however had made an inquiry with Professional Standards.

Ms Jung additionally stated the officer had additionally acquired the West Midlands Police Diamond Award in 2015.

The Chief Constable stated the relationship between the taxi enforcement officer and Miss A had moved at “great pace.”

“When on duty you went to meet Miss A to advance a sexual relationship,” he stated.

He stated PC Humpherson sending the intimate image was a “moment of recklessness in his career.”

He conceded the incident was a single episode and the officer had proven regret. However, he discovered the officer dedicated gross misconduct from a “very serious case.”

The officer was not at Lloyd House, however watched proceedings in a video name with a Police Federation consultant.

Speaking after the listening to, Chief Superintendent Stephen Graham, commander at Birmingham West, stated: “Humpherson’s behaviour was fully unacceptable and a transparent breach of our requirements of skilled behaviour.

“Serving and defending the public is paramount and it’s important that our communities have belief and confidence in every part that we do.

“Any officer or employees member that fails to uphold our power values and falls beneath the excessive requirements we count on shall be handled accordingly.”