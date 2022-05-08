Policeman hits Aravot's camera, trying to hinder journalist's work | Morning

There has been a lot of talk about the inadmissibility of the use of disproportionate force against the citizens participating in the protests.

Sometimes some of them even drag the NA deputies. There are many cases when detachments like this one try to obstruct the work of journalists with harsh methods. Such actions are strongly criticized by the Human Rights Defender, human rights organizations and journalists, stating that the “reformed” police do not abandon bad traditions.

This major in black was one of the active participants in the May 6 demonstration near the Victory Bridge. He either realizes that he uses disproportionate force against the citizens, or he is inspired that some of his colleagues who disrupted the work of journalists before him were not held accountable, seeing that the journalist of Aravot.am, whose badge was clearly visible, also fixes it in the general scene. His actions hit the camera, threatening the journalist not to take a photo of him.

NA deputies Arthur Ghazinyan and Gegham Nazaryan intervened, reminding the policeman that he had no right to hinder the work of the representative of the fourth power and that everything was being fixed.

Ashot HAKOBYAN