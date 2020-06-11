Police WON’T stop statues being toppled by BLM protestors

Statues targeted by Black Lives Matter protestors will never be protected by the police if it means putting themselves or the public at an increased risk, a police chief has said.

Essex Police Chief Constable Ben-Julian Harrington said it was around operational commanders to make decisions on whether officers should step in to stop harm to monuments but said people’s safety could be prioritised over property.

He said: ‘What we shall do is have appropriate plans not to mention the officers will be there looking to be sure that people do not get hurt firstly, trying to protect property in the event that’s the right move to make, but people come first, making sure officers and those participating are safe.’

Mr Harrington, the National Police Chiefs’ Council’s lead on public order, said a lot more than 155,000 people throughout the UK had taken part in very nearly 200 demonstrations, with 137 arrests.

Last week-end the statue of Edward Colston, a 17th-century slave trader, was brought down by protestors in Bristol.

Statues glorifying slave traders and colonialists attended into sharp focus in recent days, as part of a broader movement inspired by the Black Lives Matter protests that started in the United States following the death of George Floyd on May 25.

Mr Harrington said: ‘We will not tolerate violence within our communities, whether that’s against people, be it against property or, indeed, against cops, and if this type of disorder does occur, we will act.

‘It’s unacceptable that so many officers were injured in London on the weekend. And I think any criminality will undoubtedly be thoroughly investigated and action will be taken against people who commit offences.’

National Police Chiefs’ Council chairman Martin Hewitt said a lot more than 130 officers have been ‘injured in one way or another’ in protests triggered by the death of George Floyd.

Some 137 people have been arrested, while some have been fined for breaches of Covid-19 lockdown rules, which prohibit gatherings in excess of six people.

Further clashes are required this week-end, with groups setting out to ‘defend’ the statues from attack by Black Lives Matter protestors.

The removal of Edward Colston’s statue in Bristol has sparked a wave of questions as to whether statues of other debateable figures should remain in areas of the UK

The 17th-century slave trader was toppled and thrown into Bristol harbour last weekend

Police say they certainly were outnumbered in Bristol and unable to avoid the chaos that unfolded

Police forces in Avon and Somerset have come under fire for being not able to prevent protestors from tearing down the statue of Colston in Bristol last weekend, with Home Secretary Priti Patel said to have experienced a ‘firm’ talk with police chiefs from the area.

Since Colston’s removal last weekend, there has been calls for local authorities to intervene and determine whether monuments of historical figures should be removed based on debateable background linked to the colonial era.

Mr Harrington added that police forces are supporting councils in assessing whether a statue should be removed, in a bid in order to avoid scenes such as for instance those in Bristol last weekend.

Up to 78 statues have now been identified as targets for removal across the country

On Tuesday, a statue of Robert Milligan was removed in London because of links to slavery

There are fears that protestors could clash with groups ‘defending’ statues this weekend

The death of George Floyd at the hands of Minneapolis police has seen swathes of protests take place throughout the United States, UK and the world over, with the issue of systemic racism being shone under a spotlight.

Topple The Racists’ internet site has named 78 statues and monuments that ‘celebrate slavery and racism’.

On Tuesday, workmen tore down a statue of 18th-century slave trader Robert Milligan from its i’m all over this West India Quay in London’s docklands.

That same day, over 1,000 demonstrators in Oxford demanded removing a statue of colonialist Cecil Rhodes, an imperialist who provided philanthropical support to Oriel College in Oxford University where the monument stands.

Huw Thomas, leader of Cardiff Council, backed removing a statue of Sir Thomas Picton, a slave holder and military leader. He described the monument to the former governor of Trinidad as an ‘affront’ to black people.

Edinburgh council leader Adam McVey said he would feel ‘no sense of loss’ if a statue to Henry Dundas, who delayed the abolition of slavery, was removed.

Plymouth council said a public square named after slave trader Sir John Hawkins could be renamed and the University of Liverpool will redesignate a hall of residence dedicated to William Gladstone.

The Edward Colston statue was today lifted out of Bristol Harbour and will also be put on display in an area museum.