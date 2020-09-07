Police wedding under lockdown in Gaza – Middle East Monitor

Palestinian groom, Jihad Ahmad, wore his police uniform to his wedding to Ala’a.

The couple had planned to have a traditional wedding with their family and loved ones, however with the onset of the coronavirus in the enclave, and the subsequent lockdown imposed, their plans had to be altered.

Twenty-six-year-old Jihad, however, wanted to mark the day by wearing the uniform he is proud to represent and received special permission allowing him to go and collect his new wife from her family’s home.

READ: Gaza on alert as 4 coronavirus cases detected

He was even provided a police escort to do so.

Their wedding date was made more special by the celebration of his wife’s birthday on the same day.

Jihad said he was aware that Gaza is suffering greatly under lockdown and, as a result, he only took one day off for his wedding and returned to work the very next day to support efforts to stem the flow of coronavirus and enforce the lockdown.

…



Read The Full Article