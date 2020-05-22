Police wake up caravan tourists flouting lockdown rules in Cornwall

Police have been waking up caravan tourists who’ve damaged coronavirus lockdown rules by travelling to Cornwall and staying in a single day.

People “from all over the country” headed to UK vacationer hotspots on the most popular day of the yr on Wednesday.

Officers from Devon and Cornwall police went out on daybreak patrol on Thursday in Newquay to focus on campervans that had stayed in the area in a single day.





They knocked on home windows and doorways to wake folks up and remind them of the lockdown rules.

“We identified some visitors that had travelled to Newquay and stayed overnight against Public Health England advice and legislation,” the drive tweeted.





“With engagement, explanation and education they moved on. We love visitors to the town, #comebacklater.”

It comes after the federal government eased lockdown rules in England, permitting folks to train greater than as soon as a day, drive a limiteless distance in order to train and meet up with one buddy so long as social distancing rules are adopted.

However, the well being recommendation states that persons are not allowed to go away their house to remain in a single day at one other location.

Wednesday noticed the most popular day of the yr thus far, because the mercury reached 28.2C at Santon Downham in Suffolk.

Members of the general public flocked to parks and seashores to get pleasure from their newfound freedom after the easing of lockdown measures.

The day beat a high temperature set simply the day earlier than, when London’s St James’s Park recorded a excessive of 26.2C.

On Wednesday, police in North Devon stated roads to the realm’s seashores had been “gridlocked” regardless of pleas to the general public from councils who advise towards travelling to the south-west.

Officers in Ilfracombe and Braunton stated that they had recognized automobiles from “all over the country” in the native space, the place bathrooms and different facilities stay closed.

One officer stated “valuable resources” had been getting used to marshal site visitors, including that aged folks in the realm can be “very anxious over the selfish actions of these individuals”.





A slight easing of restrictions in England means folks can drive to seashores and countryside magnificence spots, the place they’re allowed to picnic and sunbathe.

But in response to the relief of measures, leaders in Devon and Cornwall warned second house homeowners and tourists to “think twice” about visiting the area.

Councils and tourism our bodies inspired folks to not journey greater than an hour from their native space to benefit from the outdoor and to keep away from well-liked vacationer areas, because the area’s automobile parks, bathrooms and hotspots stay closed.

Additional reporting by Press Association