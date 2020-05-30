Police violence in America: six years after Ferguson, George Floyd’s killing shows little has changed | US news

After the African American teenager Michael Brown was shot useless by a white police officer in Ferguson, Missouri in August 2014, the epidemic of police violence in opposition to individuals of coloration in the US captured nationwide and international consideration, for a time.

When Brown was killed, the phrases of Eric Garner, gasping “I can’t breathe” as he was crushed by officers in New York City a month earlier, have been nonetheless echoing in the nationwide dialog. Protests rose up in Ferguson, a brand new motion for racial justice grew beneath the banner of Black Lives Matter, and discuss of systemic reform crammed the air.

Six years have handed. As nationwide protests unfold anew in response to the dying in Minneapolis of George Floyd, one other African American man killed by one other white officer, a rising refrain could possibly be heard to ask what America has achieved to stanch the bleeding. A tragic reply hung closely in the air.

“What is true about this moment that was also true in 2014 is that these are the symptoms of a centuries-old virus of white supremacy in America,” mentioned Brittany Packnett Cunningham, co-founder of the Campaign Zero motion in opposition to police violence.

“The expectation that black activists and organizers and writers and leaders alone have been going to have the ability to resolve this in six years is as insulting as it’s unrealistic.

“It’s unrealistic because it took us hundreds of years to get into this set of circumstances, and it’s going to take us more than six years to get us out. And it’s insulting because it’s actually the work of non-black people to uproot anti-blackness, and it is the work of white people to dismantle white supremacy, because it directly benefits them.”

Floyd, 46, died beneath the knee of a white police officer as he struggled to echo Garner’s phrases: “I can’t breathe.”

The killing got here even because the nation struggled to come back to grips with the cold-blooded shootings of a younger jogger, Ahmaud Arbery, in Georgia, and a medical technician, Breonna Taylor, by police inside her dwelling in Kentucky.

“This shouldn’t be ‘normal’ in 2020 in America,” former president Barack Obama mentioned in an announcement on Friday, alluding to a different current incident, in which a white lady in Central Park in New York threatened to name police on an African American birdwatcher.

“We have to remember that for millions of Americans,” Obama mentioned, “being treated differently on account of race is tragically, painfully, maddeningly ‘normal’ – whether it’s while dealing with the healthcare system, or interacting with the criminal justice system, or jogging down the street, or just watching birds in the park.”









Michael Brown, who was killed in Ferguson, Missouri in August 2014. Photograph: David Goldman/AP



Waves of activism in the wake of the Ferguson protests created reform in some cities and a few police operations. Major departments in cities together with Baltimore, Chicago, Denver, Oakland and Los Angeles have adopted extra restrictive insurance policies governing using pressure, a step analysis signifies is efficient at decreasing police violence, mentioned Samuel Sinyangwe, an information scientist and activist.

“There have been some changes, in particularly the largest cities in America,” Sinyangwe mentioned. “In the departments that have begun to implement these changes, we’ve seen reductions in police violence. It doesn’t mean that is a magic solution or enough to fix this whole problem, but it is something that can make a difference.”

There is much less proof to point that measures equivalent to implicit bias coaching or physique cameras have correlated with a discount in police violence, Sinyangwe mentioned, though physique cameras appear to have contributed to a rise in accountability for officers concerned in incidents of extreme use of pressure.

Public consciousness of police violence in opposition to individuals of coloration has grown due to the advocacy of high-profile figures equivalent to the previous soccer star Colin Kaepernick, who was rejected by the NFL – and suffered assaults by Donald Trump – for kneeling throughout the nationwide anthem.

The dialog round racial justice has marginally improved in the six years since Ferguson, Packnett Cunningham mentioned.

“There is an improved public conversation and increased action on the part of some white people,” she mentioned. “The variety of people who find themselves taking duty for their very own actions has but to succeed in important mass by a protracted shot. But six years in the past, we have been merely attempting to make America conscious of what we undergo.

“Six years later many more people – not enough, but many more people – are further along in their awareness, and they’re able to step much more immediately into action. And all of that is due to the painstaking work, and sometimes lethal work, of black people.”

DeRay Mckesson, a key organizer of the Ferguson protests and voice in the Black Lives Matter motion, mirrored on the legacy of the motion in an interview with the Guardian final 12 months.

“It changed the country,” he mentioned. “It opened up a wave of activism across a host of areas and focused citizens in a way that is truly special.”

But every step ahead can appear to be met with two steps again. The election of Obama, for all its promise of racial unity, was adopted by the election of Donald Trump, who in a tweet on Friday known as protesters in Minneapolis “thugs” and threatened to have them shot.

‘An experience of overwhelm’

Even amid the coronavirus pandemic, as crime and arrests have fallen, the variety of individuals shot and killed by on-duty cops has kept pace with recent years. Unarmed black Americans are shot and killed by police at a price triple their share of the inhabitants.



Van Jones on George Floyd killing: ‘the world witnessed a lynching’ – video



Sometimes, as with the killing of Floyd, video emerges that galvanizes the general public. But nobody is aware of what number of murders by no means attain the general public eye. In Tallahassee, Florida, activists are clamoring for extra details about the killing this week by police of Tony McDade, a black transgender man.

Police officers who kill individuals of coloration stay seemingly past the attain of the regulation, not often dealing with prosecution. None of the officers in the deaths of Garner, Brown or Taylor has been criminally charged. Occasionally police are held accountable, as when Chicago officer Jason van Dyke was convicted of second-degree homicide for capturing Laquan McDonald 16 instances in October 2014.

Prosecutors in Minneapolis introduced that the officer who knelt on Floyd’s neck, Derek Chauvin, was arrested on Friday and charged with third-degree homicide and manslaughter.

“We entrust our police officers to use certain amounts of force to do their job to protect us,” mentioned Hennepin county lawyer Mike Freeman. “They commit a criminal act if they use this force unreasonably.”

Packnett Cunningham mentioned: “Black Americans are experiencing this second as an expertise of overwhelm.

“There is hazard lurking in each nook proper now. We are disproportionately dying from Covid-19, we’re a disproportionate quantity of frontline important employees, we’re a disproportionate quantity of the individuals police are arresting because of social distancing laws, we’re clearly a disproportionate quantity of individuals being killed by police, we’re additionally being killed by vigilantes and threatened by white liberal girls strolling their canine in Central Park.

“The experience is one that threatens to shrink your whole world, because in every direction you turn there is the potential for instantaneous and unexpected danger and or death.”