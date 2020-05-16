Police video shows burglar caught hiding in cupboard wearing just his underpants after going on the run

A burglar was caught hiding in a bed room cupboard wearing just his underpants after being on the run for a month, a police video has actually exposed.

Ashley Bowen, 29, had actually been on the run because he got into a Co- op in Endon, Staffordshire, in December as well as tried to swipe cigarettes, a court listened to.

Bowen leapt over the store’s counter as well as attempted to open up a cigarette closet with a crowbar he had actually made use of to get into the store.





After numerous stopped working efforts, he attempted once more with an angle mill without success prior to trying to wreck open an ATM MACHINE in the Co- op with the device.

Although the guy left empty-handed, he triggered the store substantial damages as well as entered into hiding for a month up until law enforcement officer located him in a cupboard at an address in Bentilee, Staffordshire, on 18 January.

“Bowen persisted in his efforts to get cigarettes from the store but we persisted in our efforts to catch him,”DetectiveConstableDavidStubbs, fromStaffordshirePolice’s CID, stated.

“Those who commit crime will be brought to justice.”

The29 – year-old was punished atStoke -on -TrentCrownCourt on11Mayafter begging guilty to attack by defeating, destructive residential or commercial property, robbery, hazardous driving, driving while invalidated as well as driving without insurance policyon28May2019

He was likewise punishedafter begging guilty to blocking a law enforcement officeron18January

Bowen was incarcerated for18 months forthe robbery as well as 2 months for destructive residential or commercial property.

He was likewise incarcerated for10 months for hazardous drivingin link with a different offense as well as invalidated from driving for27 months, with an order to take a prolonged driving examination.

