Police urge protesters not to go to Black Lives Matter rallies after coronavirus detected

Would-be protesters hoping to attend demonstrations in Sydney this weekend have already been warned they face $1,000 fines or arrest, police said on Thursday.

Almost 1,000 people have expressed their curiosity about attending still another Black Lives Matter protest on Friday evening, according to the event’s Facebook page.

But Assistant Commissioner Mick Willing said the rally was unauthorised after a Melbourne protester tested positive for coronavirus following Saturday’s rally.

‘We all appreciate the sensitivities around [the BLM cause] and global events have left an impact on most of us, but I ask people not to attend tomorrow night’s rally,’ Mr Willing told reporters on Thursday.

He said the police have not been formally notified, and would deploy ‘significant resources’ to enforce the existing COVID-19 health order which bans mass gatherings.

People could be shifted and potentially arrested when they choose to attend Friday’s event, the assistant commissioner said.

Critics said the protesters put Aboriginal people at risk since they’re more susceptible to the deadly virus

‘We have shown a tempered and measured approach when it comes to the issuing of infringements in relation to the orders to date. That won’t change.’

New South Wales Police Commissioner Mick Fuller said people attending Friday’s rally could possibly be issued $1,000 fines.

‘We know that the organisers cannot control the numbers, we realize they can’t meet with the health obligations that are set up for everyone else,’ Mr Fuller told 2GB radio.

NSW Police may also be heading to the Supreme Court on Thursday afternoon to stop a refugee rally in the offing for Saturday afternoon in Sydney’s CBD.

Organisers have lodged a notification for that protest with police.

It comes as a man in his 30s marched with thousands through Melbourne on Saturday and developed symptoms 24 hours later.

The protester, who’s not native, wore a mask but health officials still fear he may have given the herpes virus to the others.

Home Affairs Minister Peter Dutton said the case will be the start of a mass outbreak. ‘This realises our worst fears,’ that he told Sydney radio 2GB.

A Black Lives Matter protester has tested positive for coronavirus after attending a rally in Melbourne. Pictured: The protest

‘Now we’re able to slip back to a second wave like other countries have.’

Victoria’s Chief Health Officer Brett Sutton said it had been unlikely the person caught the herpes virus at the protest.

‘This case is unlikely to have already been acquired at the protest but we were all concerned about the likelihood of transmission occurring at that protest,’ that he said.

‘It’s clearly helpful that the individual wore a mask but masks are not 100 % protection.’

Contact tracing is under way and anyone who came face to face with the infected protester for 15 minutes or maybe more will be asked to quarantine as part of the normal process.

Dr Sutton, who warned people not to attend Saturday’s rally, also urged people not to go to any future demonstrations.

‘We don’t want people gathering in groups larger than 20 in Victoria because of the risk to the others. It is my strong recommendation not to go and it is regulations,’ that he said.

Tens of a large number of protesters marched through Australian cities to get the Black Lives Matter movement. Pictured: A protest in Sydney on Tuesday

Mr Willing said there were frequently 800 protests in Sydney each year however it simply was not safe to hold such gatherings throughout a pandemic.

About 20,000 people attended a Black Lives Matter rally in Sydney last Saturday after the Court of Appeal deemed it lawful less than 15 minutes before it began.

Doherty Institute epidemiology director Professor Jodie McVernon is concerned large crowds took to the streets

‘Clearly there’s a threat of transmission at gatherings with this kind,’ Prof McVernon said in a statement on Thursday.

‘We were pleased to see people taking individual risk mitigations and trying to keep distancing, but in a crowd of this size, that’s very challenging. We continue to be a highly vulnerable population.’

Treasurer Josh Frydenberg also condemned the protesters, saying: ‘People shouldn’t have gathered in those numbers for anyone rallies. In doing so, they put the broader community’s health in danger.

‘That was the most obvious message from the medical professionals about those rallies. And it was very unfortunate which they proceeded in the manner that that did.’

Black rights protests sprung up round the western world in response to American demonstrations following a death of black security guard George Floyd in police custody in Minneapolis.

Thousands of Aboriginal rights activists attended rallies in Sydney, Melbourne, Brisbane and Adelaide on Saturday despite health officials warning they could cause COVID-19 outbreaks.

This morning Prime Minister Scott Morrison slammed the protesters and said that he wanted anybody attending future rallies to be charged with breaking public health orders.

‘I think they should. I am talking about, I really think they should, because they’ll be sort of a double standard here,’ that he told Melbourne radio 3AW.

‘I think the problems of last weekend were very difficult, but I think people carrying it on now, it’s not about that.

‘It’s about people pushing a whole bunch of other barrows now, and it puts others lives and livelihoods at risk.’

Mr Morrison added: ‘I saw some individuals say, if they attended this rally, ‘oh I knew the risk I was taking by attending’.

People last placards at a Black Lives Matter protest to express solidarity with US protesters in Melbourne on June 6

‘They were talking about themselves, they weren’t talking about the Australians who weren’t there, you know, an incredible number of quiet Australians who have done the right thing.’

The Prime Minister said protesters had prevented more restrictions being lifted as health officials wait two weeks to see if the demonstrations cause a spike in cases.

‘By all means raise your issue. But using this method, they have put the whole track to recovery at risk,’ he told Sydney radio 2GB.

As state leaders face growing calls to lift more restrictions, Mr Morrison said: ‘The rally last weekend may be the only legitimate blocker.’

Deputy chief medical officer Professor Michael Kidd said it was prematurily . to tell if the protests may cause a spike.

‘The incubation period for COVID-19 is five to 7 days, up to 14 days. So we shall only start to see new cases occurring if that transmission had occurred on the weekend on the days ahead,’ that he told ABC News today.

‘We’re continuing to be very cautious and obviously we are in need of to see what happens on the next day or two.’

In total Victoria reported eight new cases of coronavirus on Thursday, two in hotel quarantine and six from community transmission.

New South Wales reported zero new cases and Queensland reported one, a returned traveller.