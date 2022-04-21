According to the summaries of the operative reports of the police, from April 20 to 21 the subdivisions of the police of the Republic of Armenia revealed 81 cases of crime, 1 of which was committed before.

1 missing, 3 wanted, 2 volunteered.

One case of theft of personal property was revealed from the crimes committed before.

During the past 1 day, 9 traffic accidents were registered in the republic. 10 people received various degrees of bodily injuries.