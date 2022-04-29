According to the summaries of the operative reports of the police, from April 28 to 29 the subdivisions of the police of the Republic of Armenia revealed 76 cases of crime, 6 of which were previously committed.

1 missing person, 8 wanted persons were found, 1 wanted person volunteered.

2 cases of voluntary surrender of weapons and ammunition were registered.

From the crimes committed before, 2 cases of robbery, robbery, 1 case of murder and 1 case of hooliganism were revealed.

During the past 1 day, 9 traffic accidents were registered in the republic. 10 people received various degrees of bodily injuries.