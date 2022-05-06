According to the summaries of the operative reports of the police, from May 5 to 6, the police subdivisions of the Republic of Armenia revealed 49 cases of crime, 2 of which were previously committed.

5 wanted people were found, 3 volunteered.

One case of theft of personal property and one case of theft of a house were revealed from the crimes committed before.

During the past 1 day, 11 traffic accidents were registered in the republic. 17 people received various degrees of bodily injuries.