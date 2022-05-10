According to the summaries of the operative reports of the police, from May 6 to 10, the police subdivisions of the Republic of Armenia revealed 154 cases of crime, 7 of which were previously committed.

3 missing, 10 wanted were found, 9 wanted volunteered.

1 case of voluntary surrender of weapons and ammunition was registered.

From the crimes committed before, 4 cases of theft of personal property, 1 case of causing bodily injury, 1 case of burglary, 1 case of computer crime were revealed.

During the past 4 days, 32 traffic accidents were registered in the republic. One person was killed and 51 were injured.