According to the summaries of the operative reports of the police, from April 29 to May 2, the police subdivisions of the Republic of Armenia revealed 153 cases of crime, 2 of which were previously committed.

3 missing, 10 wanted were found, 4 wanted volunteered.

8 cases of voluntary surrender of weapons and ammunition were registered.

One case of causing bodily injury and one case of burglary were revealed from the crimes committed before.

During the past 3 days, 32 traffic accidents were registered in the republic. Two people were killed and 45 were injured.